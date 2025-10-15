Don't Miss NJ Model Walking In Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Hackensack High School grad, best known for playing Kat Hernandez on HBO’s hit series "Euphoria," will walk in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, airing Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. on Prime Video, and streaming live on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Ferreira, who grew up in Bergen County after her family moved from Queens, got her start right here in North Jersey. She was working at the American Apparel store inside Garden State Plaza when she took a few self-portraits that would become her first modeling gig ever. When she wasn’t behind the counter or striking poses, she was pursuing her passion for theater at the Boys and Girls Club.

Ferreira, who made headlines in 2016 for her American Eagle body-positivity campaign and later appeared in Target ads, has become one of the most recognizable faces in inclusive fashion — and now she’s taking that confidence to one of the world’s most-watched runways.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. This year’s lineup features Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, Joan Smalls, Alex Consani, and more.

Basketball star Angel Reese will make history as the first professional athlete to ever walk the runway, joining newcomers Yumi Nu, Precious Lee, Iris Law, Daiane Sodre, Quen Blackwell, and Ferreira.

The brand says this year’s show marks a new, more inclusive era for Victoria’s Secret, blending its signature glamour with a broader range of voices and representation.

