Dog Killed By Coyote In Bergen County Yard, Officials Confirm

The Ho-Ho-Kus attack happened on Saddle Brook Drive when the homeowner let the pet into their unfenced backyard alone on the property at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, Police Capt. Greg McBain tells Daily Voice.

The dog succumbed to its injuries after the animal was mauled. Police were notified about three hours after the incident, once the owners returned home from the animal hospital, according to the borough.

By that time, the coyote had already been scared off by the dog’s owner and had left the area, officials said, noting that no emergency alert was issued because there was “no immediate threat.”

comes amid a string of coyote encounters across Bergen County — including one in Woodcliff Lake, where a resident and their dog were recently attacked while walking, police said.

“Had the threat been imminent or an ongoing dangerous situation — rest assured an alert would have been sent,” the borough said in a statement.

Officials said coyote sightings tend to increase during the fall and again from January through March, when juveniles leave their packs and mating season begins. Residents are urged to report any sightings — especially if the animal appears aggressive or unafraid — by calling 201-652-1700.

Both the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department and Animal Control are continuing to monitor the situation “throughout the region,” the borough said.

Authorities also reminded residents to secure trash, bring pet food indoors, and avoid feeding wildlife or feral cats — behaviors that can attract coyotes.

“If you observe a coyote near your home, find a safe place where you can yell, wave your arms, or use a noise maker,” officials said. “Back away slowly while appearing large.”

