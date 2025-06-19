Doctor Indicted In Sex Assaults Across 3 NJ Counties, Attorney General Says

Gurvindra Johal, 57, of Colonia, was charged with two counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of criminal sexual contact, and two counts of falsifying or tampering with medical records, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Thursday, June 19.

The incidents happened in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Essex counties, according to Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice. Investigators say five incidents happened in Middlesex County, three in Essex County, and two in Monmouth County. Johal was indicted by a State grand jury after the Division of Criminal Justice consolidated the cases.

DCJ Director Theresa Hilton said the case “illustrates the importance of cooperation with local law enforcement, as we were able to identify a serial offender who violated patients’ trust across county lines.”

The investigation began after a patient told law enforcement that Johal inappropriately touched her at Amboy Urgent Care on Cornell Street in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County. Other victims later came forward, reporting similar abuse at the same facility and at centers in Newark and Freehold Township, authorities said.

Johal is also accused of altering medical records to claim a medical assistant was in the room during an exam, which was not in the original records, officials said. He also allegedly filed a false statement to an insurance company investigating the touching claims.

Second-degree charges carry a penalty of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Fourth-degree charges can result in up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Johal was previously arrested in March 2023, after patients accused him of inappropriate contact during visits at Broad Street Urgent Care in Newark. Another woman later accused him of sexually assaulting her in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said at the time.

His office manager, Rani Patel, 32, of Carteret, was also arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including obstruction, falsifying records, insurance fraud, and witness tampering. Investigators say Patel helped Johal send a fraudulent letter to a victim’s insurance company with altered medical records.

Johal was charged again on Dec. 14, 2023 with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, hindering apprehension, and insurance fraud. He was held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a court hearing. Patel was released following a court appearance that same day.

