Do You Recognize NJ Landmarks In New Bon Jovi Music Video?

The music video for “Red, White and Jersey” showcases several iconic Teaneck spots, NorthJersey.com reports, along with Jersey beaches, the iconic NYC skyline, and the Americana Diner on Route 35 in Shrewsbury.

In Teaneck, actors in the Jersey rocker’s video are seen strumming a guitar at Lark Street Music, pushing a shopping cart down the aisles of Cedar Market, and digging into popcorn while catching a movie at Teaneck Cinema. All three businesses are located on Cedar Lane.

The chorus of the song declares:

Yeah, we held on tight, lookin' up all nightAt the lights of New York CityWhen you're seventeen, those basic dreamsWhere you're dreamin' right there with meIt ain't no surprise your blue eyesStill feel like home to meWe'll always be red, white, and Jersey

