DMV Cheating Ring Used Disguises To Put Unqualified Truckers On NY Roads, DA Says

A 51-count indictment unsealed Thursday, Oct. 9, against seven defendants alleges a widespread scheme to falsify CDL permit exams at the Garden City Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the New York State Inspector General’s office.

The group processed CDL permits for no-show applicants and allowed stand-ins to take exams under disguises, investigators said.

On multiple occasions in 2023, Jamie Middleton – sister of former DMV supervisor Kanaisha Middleton – allegedly dressed in baggy clothes, construction jackets, face coverings, and even fake facial hair to pose as permit seekers.

She is accused of taking nine exams, passing eight, for seven different applicants.

At least one CDL applicant, 42-year-old James Nurse, received a full CDL license and later used it to operate sanitation trucks for the Town of Hempstead, according to investigators.

“This scheme was an unbelievable organized breach of public trust and the trust of millions of drivers using Long Island’s roads,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“These defendants demonstrated for the right price they would sell out their integrity and the safety of others.”

The following defendants were arraigned in Nassau County Court on corruption charges, including tampering with public records and falsifying records:

Former DMV supervisor Kanaisha Middleton, 33, and her sister Jamie Middleton, 35

DMV representatives Tawanna Whitfield, 36, and Satoya Mitchell, 35

CDL permit applicants James Nurse, 42, and Omesh Mohan, 42, both Town of Hempstead employees

Rene Sarduy, 44

Each faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted.

