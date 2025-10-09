Disturbing Sexual Notes, Photos Found On Women's Cars At Popular NJ Restaurant

One woman told Daily Voice she discovered an envelope containing a hand-written note describing her outfit and sexual fantasies with her, along with a Polaroid picture of a man’s erect penis on her windshield after visiting The Barn on Friday, Oct. 4. She said she and her cousin had each had one drink before leaving, but didn’t notice the note until after driving away because it was on the passenger side of the windshield.

The woman said she returned to the restaurant to tell management what happened.

The manager, whose name has not been confirmed by Daily Voice, allegedly said, "Oh, I wouldn’t worry about it," the victim recalled.

“So we were like, no, it’s not okay. There are two girls sitting inside, very intoxicated. We’re like, 'If those two girls leave right now, it’s not safe for them because there is clearly someone psycho out there.'"

According to the woman, the male member of management offered them a free drink or a free dessert. But she and her cousin declined and went to the Randolph Police Department instead.

An officer took a report but told her there wasn’t much that could be done since there are no surveillance cameras outside of the restaurant.

After posting about the incident in a private Facebook group, several other women came forward saying similar things had happened to them — some at The Barn, and one at a nearby QuickChek.

One woman said it happened to her in 2021 at the Randolph location of The Barn, and another woman said it happened last year at the Rockaway location. Someone else said it happened to her the same night as it happened to the woman with whom Daily Voice spoke with, also on Oct. 4 in Randolph.

Photos shared with Daily Voice show handwritten notes and Polaroid pictures nearly identical to those the woman whom Daily Voice spoke with had found. Each note describes the victim’s appearance and sexual fantasies in the same handwriting. And each one also contains a Polaroid picture of what appears to be the same erect penis.

The woman said the days following the incident were “absolutely terrible.”

“I couldn’t sleep. In the moments I would sleep, I would wake up thinking that someone was there watching me,” she said. "I'm changing the locks to my door."

She said she began feeling somewhat better by Oct. 9 after taking extra safety precautions. "It felt good that more people are willing to come out and say 'this happened to me,'" she said.

The victim said Randolph police contacted her on Oct. 8 asking for more photos but did not specify whether an investigation had been opened.

Mayor Joe Hathaway acknowledged the incident in an email sent to the woman on Oct. 9.

“On behalf of the council and the township please accept my sympathy and concern for you and my sadness at this situation — an incident like this is not tolerable in our community,” Hathaway wrote. “Please be assured that I have reviewed the situation with my staff and will continue to stay engaged in the matter.”

Hathaway added that the police department was reviewing new information and following up to determine whether the incidents were connected.

“I have full confidence in our officers, and should a connection be identified, our department will be in touch with you with an update,” he wrote.

Daily Voice reached out to Black River Barn management, Randolph Police Chief Will Harzula, and Mayor Hathaway for additional comment.

