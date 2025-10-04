Disney Sets Hulu’s End Date — Here’s When The App Disappears For Good

Disney announced that as of Wednesday, Oct. 8, "the power and value of the Hulu brand will reach worldwide audiences" when it replaces Star as its international entertainment brand.

Stateside, the app will be completely phased out after nearly 20 years as a streaming giant, according to the company.

"With this change, and in preparation for a fully integrated unified app experience next year, users will begin to see further integrations of Hulu across the Disney+ app as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage and beyond," officials said in a statement.

Among the changes users will see are design and navigation enhancements in the coming weeks and months that will "offer a more dynamic and intuitive experience" with both Disney and Hulu content in one place.

Disney is adding a new navigation bar to the homepage, with the "For You" tab being the first thing users see, with separate tabs for Hulu, ESPN, and Disney+, depending on the subscription.

The Live hub in the main vertical navigation takes you straight into the latest live news, sports, and events, as well as the 24/7 Streams.

Disney said that the company has also been adjusting its algorithm to make sure viewers are directed to the shows and movies they are most likely to enjoy.

"We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to evolve and advance our personalized video algorithm that will learn and improve over time," officials said.

"This will power our recommendation and personalization engine for the content we surface to users across all touchpoints on the platform, especially in the all-new 'For You' tab.

While Hulu as an app will be no longer for the first time since its launch in 2008, it will still be marketed as "Hulu on Disney+" to maintain brand recognition.

The move coincides with Disney announcing rate raises across the board beginning Tuesday, Oct. 21:

Disney+ with ads will rise from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.

Disney+ Premium (no ads) will jump from $16 to $19.

Hulu with ads increases to $11.99, while the ad-free version stays at $18.99.

Hulu + Live TV with ads jumps $7 to $90 per month.

ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) will increase by $1 to $12.99.

According to Disney, these updates are just the beginning — largely focused on improving users' mobile experience.

"Widgets are launching on iOS, which will add another front door to take users directly into our programming with one click," the company boasted. "And in the year ahead, we’re looking forward to introducing mobile-first and mobile-exclusive experiences that will expand our reach and engage with new audiences."

Officials added: "These enhancements are just the beginning, with additional updates planned in the lead-up to the launch of a unified app experience next year."

