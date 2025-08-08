Disgruntled Ex-Employee Bombed Supervisor’s SUV In Burlington County: Feds

On Saturday, July 26 at 2:42 a.m., an explosive device went off near a silver Ford Explorer parked in the victim’s driveway in Delran, Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said. The explosion caused a debris field extending out approximately 100 feet in diameter, with various nails and bolts lodged in both the body of the Ford Explorer and in adjacent residential homes, Habba said.

Surveillance video showed a dark colored Jeep Renegade parked directly across the street from the residence. Michael Takacs exited the vehicle, placing a device near the car, Habba said. Takacs then passed the victim’s residence at a high rate of speed, before the explosion occurred, Habba said. Law enforcement believed Takacs remotely detonated the device while passing his residence, Habba said.

The victim had been Takac’s supervisor at his place of employment. Takacs was fired from the job in May 2025, Habba said.

After he was fired, Takacs purchased detonators consistent with the detonator found at the scene and had taken a screenshot depicting the victim’s residence, Habba said. Takacs also had conservations about purchasing a license plate flipper, Habba said.

Takacs is charged with one count of transporting in interstate commerce an explosive with knowledge and intent that it would intimidate an individual and damage and destroy a building, vehicle, and real personal property; one count of unlawfully transporting explosive materials; and two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device, Habba said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.