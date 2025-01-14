Diner Singer Nails National Anthem At Rutgers Game (Video)

Alexis Reise Brodman, 26, is a singing server at Ellen's Stardust Diner in midtown Manhattan, where she often goes viral on TikTok for her ability to effortlessly belt out tunes while serving milkshakes.

A huge fan of the show "Glee", Brodman, a Florida native, calls herself the real-life Rachel Berry, for how her life parallels the show's main character, who ends up moving to New York City and works as a singing server.

Click here to watch Broadman sing or click the embed below.

Brodman chronicled her trip to Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway in another TikTok video, where she showed her fans how she picked out her outfit and warmed up her voice, and taking New Jersey Transit to Edison. And unlike most New Jersey straphangers, Brodman seemed to enjoy the trip.

"So peaceful," Brodman said. "I ate my salad, I read my book, it was just really nice and peaceful."

This was Brodman's second time singing at Rutgers University. She said she was much less nervous performing the anthem again.

"I felt great about my performance," Brodman said. "I was super relaxed and I was able to enjoy it this time."

Brodman ended her evening by enjoying a post-performance cocktail at Clydz in New Brunswick.

"It's super cute and charming," Brodman, who had an Earl Grey cocktail, said.

The Rutgers basketball team may have been inspired by Brodman's performance. The Scarlet Knights upset UCLA 75-68, to improve to 9-8 on the season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.