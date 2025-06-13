Devoted Dad Fighting For His Life After Parkway Motorcycle Crash In Clifton

Harry Torella was seriously injured in the 1:33 a.m. crash Sunday, June 8, on the southbound side near milepost 156.8 in Clifton, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers said Torella was riding south when he “lost directional control, and the motorcycle overturned.” He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries, police said.

Torella’s sister, Diane Sposato, said the crash has left her brother in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

“This sudden and tragic event has left our family reeling,” Sposato said on a GoFundMe launched to support Torella’s family. “Harry is 53 years old and the primary provider for his family. He is the kind of man who would drop everything to help a friend in need. Now he and his family are in need of help more than ever.”

Torella is a husband to Robin and father to 20-year-old Marissa.

“Even if he pulls through this immediate crisis, we anticipate extensive medical treatments, rehabilitation, and long-term care,” the family said.

As of Friday, June 13, the fundraiser had collected $5,150.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will make a profound difference and is greatly appreciated,” the post says.

