Denny's Getting New Owners In $620M Deal: What To Know

Denny's is being sold to New York City-based private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises. The 71-year-old diner chain announced the $620 million all-cash deal on Monday, Nov. 3, taking Denny's private after more than two decades on the stock market.

Led by longtime restaurateur Anil Yadav, Yadav Enterprises already owns or operates about 550 restaurants. The California-based company runs several types of restaurants, including Denny's, Jack in the Box, and TGI Fridays.

Yadav Enterprises also recently added Del Taco and Taco Cabana to its portfolio, National Restaurant News reported.

"Denny's has a strong foundation as 'America's Diner,' and I am proud of the important progress we have made across our Denny's and Keke's platforms while navigating a dynamic consumer environment," said Denny's CEO Kelli Valade. "This transaction delivers meaningful value to our stockholders and is a testament to the incredible work of our teams and franchisees, who have helped us innovate and meet our guests where they are."

The sale comes as Denny's works to steady its business after same-store sales declines and the closure of dozens of underperforming restaurants. The chain also faced pressure earlier in 2025 from activist investor JCP Investment Management, which urged leadership to explore ways to boost shareholder value.

TriArtisan's portfolio includes Hooters operator HOA Brands, P.F. Chang's, and TGI Fridays.

"Denny's is an iconic piece of the American dream, with a renowned brand, a strong franchise base and loyal customers," TriArtisan co-founder and managing director Rohit Manocha said. "Our team has significant investment experience in the restaurant industry and our acquisition of Denny's builds on our success with other full-service restaurant concepts. We look forward to working with Kelli and the rest of the Denny's team and franchisees to provide resources and support the company's long-term strategic growth plans."

As part of the deal, shareholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash, a 52% premium over the closing price on November 3. Once completed, Denny's will no longer be traded on the Nasdaq, where it's been listed since 2004.

Founded in 1954 as Danny's Donuts, Denny's has grown into one of the largest full-service restaurant chains in the US. The company has more than 1,500 locations under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Café brands.

The sale is expected to close in the first three months of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.