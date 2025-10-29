Delivery Company Offers $50 In Free Groceries As SNAP Benefits Cutoff Approaches

Gopuff is offering SNAP recipients $50 in free groceries, the company announced on Monday, Oct. 27. The Philadelphia-based delivery company is pledging $10 million in free groceries as millions of Americans prepare to lose SNAP benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The government shutdown began on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. Senate Democrats opposed a House-passed stopgap bill, pushing for an extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Democrats are also seeking to reverse Medicaid cuts in the GOP-backed spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that President Donald Trump signed into law in July. Republicans argue that the federal government should be reopened before starting negotiations.

The US Department of Agriculture said SNAP payments, which are often called "food stamps," will stop at the start of November, cutting off aid for roughly 42 million people nationwide.

Gopuff's national relief program will run through November and offer two $25 credits, each with free delivery, for customers who have a SNAP EBT card linked to their account.

For the first 15 days of November, users can enter the promo code "SNAPRELIEF1" for $25 off SNAP-eligible items, followed by "SNAPRELIEF2" in the second half of the month. Each code can be used once per customer and will be available until 200,000 coupons are redeemed.

Several Northeast states have joined a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of illegally withholding SNAP funds despite having billions in reserves. The USDA said it won't issue benefits in November, claiming that contingency funds can't be used during the shutdown.

As the stalemate in Congress lingers, DoorDash announced an emergency program to deliver 1 million free meals. The popular food delivery app will also waive delivery and service fees for 300,000 grocery orders from SNAP recipients.

Gopuff also said it has partnered with Feeding America since 2019 and donated more than 1.1 million pounds of food in 2024.

