Deion Sanders Undergoes Bladder Removal After Cancer Diagnosis

Deion Sanders shared new details about the strange health issue that has plagued him during the offseason, announcing on Monday that he recently underwent surgery to have his bladder removed after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sanders' announcement came as his squad at the University of Colorado gets set to kick off its fall camp.

According to the coach, he had his bladder removed after a malignant tumor was found and that he had been "cured" from the cancer.

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold said, according to the New York Post.

“You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”

Sanders said he lost upwards of 25 pounds while battling the malady, and the 57-year-old says he cannot control his bladder, so some portable toilets may be a fixture on the sidelines at the Buffaloes' games this season.

“I cannot control my bladder,” Sanders said. “So I get up to go to the bathroom already four, five times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Sanders said he did not even reveal the seriousness of his illness to most of his family and closest friends, including sons Shedeur and Shilo, and top draft pick Travis Hunter, as the three prepared for the NFL draft, according to ESPN.

"They didn't know what the extent of it was," Sanders said, "... so they could be focused on making the team and not focused on dad.''

Sanders has been absent from Colorado team activities during the summer as he dealt with previously undisclosed health concerns.

He now is back on the sideline and prepping for the fall kickoff when the Buffaloes square off against Georgia Tech next month.

