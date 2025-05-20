'Deeply Troubling:' DWI Rookie Cop's Rollover Crash Prompts Statement From Morristown Officials

Laura V. Starnes, 22, of Glen Gardner, was off duty when she crashed on Morris Street near Olyphant Place around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 6, officials said.

According to a statement from Mayor Timothy Dougherty on Tuesday, May 20, Morristown police responded to the scene and found Starnes with minor injuries and “signs of intoxication.” She was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where she consented to a blood draw for toxicological testing, the mayor said. The results are still pending

“Based on observations at the scene and the information available at the time, the officer was determined to be impaired,” Dougherty said.

Starnes was issued summonses on May 7 for driving while intoxicated and careless driving, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The case has been transferred to Madison Municipal Court.

Mayor Dougherty emphasized that supervisory officers on scene “promptly contacted the on-duty Morris County Assistant Prosecutor” and requested an outside agency handle the investigation. However, after consultation with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Morristown Police Department retained the case.

“This is a serious and deeply troubling incident,” the mayor said. “All actions taken were with transparency and the law in mind.”

Dougherty acknowledged recent “misinformation” circulating about the case, saying, “Spreading false or misleading claims—especially in a case as serious as this—undermines trust and disrespects both the process and the people involved.”

He added, “We will not be distracted by rumor or speculation.”

