Decomposed Body Found In NJ Woods ID'd As Missing Man From India, 4 Charged With Murder

Kuldeep Kumar had been reported missing by family members in Pozone Park, NY on Oct. 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and NJSP Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said. His body was later found in the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Manchester Township.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, authorities identified the suspects as Sourav Kumar, 23, Gaurav Singh, 27, Nirmal Singh, 30, and Gurdeep Singh, 22, all of Greenwood, Indiana, the prosecutor's office said.

The case began on Saturday, Dec. 14, when the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit was contacted about a body discovered in an advanced state of decomposition in the wildlife area. A post-mortem examination performed the following day by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Billhimer and Callahan. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

With assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the victim was identified as Kuldeep Kumar, who had been reported missing by family members in Ozone Park, NY. Investigators concluded that the four suspects acted together in orchestrating and carrying out the murder, Callahan and Billhimer said.

On Dec. 20, 2024, all four suspects were apprehended in Greenwood, Indiana, without incident. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, New Jersey State Police Major Crime Unit, FBI, and the Greenwood Police Department took part in the arrests. The suspects are currently being held at Johnson County Jail in Indiana, pending extradition to New Jersey.

“The investigative efforts leading to the arrest of these defendants were nothing short of outstanding, and the teamwork exhibited by all the participating agencies truly exemplifies the best in law enforcement,” said Prosecutor Billhimer. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners, particularly the FBI and NJSP, led to the identification of our victim and the swift apprehension of these defendants in Indiana. I want to express my deepest gratitude for their assistance in this investigation.”

The case involved numerous agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, High Tech Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office; New Jersey State Police Major Crime, Crime Scene Investigation, and Fugitive Units; Manchester Township Police Department; Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit; FBI; ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations; New York City Police Department; Port Authority of New York/New Jersey Police Department; Hightstown Police Department; City of Greenwood Police Department; and New Jersey Conservation Police.

