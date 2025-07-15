Death Of NJ Dad Spreads Shock; $70K Raised For College Sweetheart, New Baby

Greg, 29, of Cranford, NJ, died peacefully on Saturday, July 12 following a short illness, according to his obituary on the Gray Funeral Home.

Greg's death comes six months after welcoming a baby boy, Lars, with his wife and college sweetheart, Morgan. A GoFundMe page launched for the pair had raised nearly $70,000 as of press time.

A Farmingdale, NY native, Greg later moved to East Lyme where he was a three-sport athlete at East Lyme High School, his obituary says. He later played lacrosse and soccer at Drew University in Madison, majoring in history and economics. In 2014, Greg began working as a teacher, coach and admissions counselor at The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, CT, his obituary continues.

He would later join the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, NJ and had been preparing to start a new role as a history teacher in Newark.

In addition to Morgan and Lars, Greg is survived by his parents, Tim and Mary Jane Swenson, of East Lyme, CT; brothers Mike (Casey), and Bryan (Katie and baby Maeve); and Robbie; nana Teresa Swenson of Glen Cove, NY; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, former students, friends, and other loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gray Memorial Funeral Home in Cranford. The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Parish Church in Cranford, with burial to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Click here to view the campaign for Lars and Morgan and here for Gregory Swenson's complete obituary.

