Death Of Flight Attendant, Mom After Cancer Battle Leaves NJ Community Reeling

Mary Ellen (Ewing) O’Neill passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 15, according to her obituary on the Dooley Funeral Home website. She was 47 years old.

A Cranford resident for the last decade, Mary Ellen was raised in Fanwood as the youngest of five children and graduated from Bishop Ahr High School, her obituary says. She went on to work for 20 years as a flight attendant for Continental and United Airlines.

Mary Ellen was active in her community, specifically with Bosom Buddies, Union County Daughters of Ireland, and Cranford Wrestling. She was remembered as a nurturing mom to her boys, Fin and Liam, her reasons for fighting so hard in life, her obituary said.

The Union County Daughters of Ireland called O’Neill “an active and cherished part of our organization since 2017,” and said her impact extended through their toy drive and community service honors.

Cranford Cougars Wrestling wrote, “Mare passed on Friday and our heart are heavy,” remembering her presence in the stands for her son Fin and her fight with breast cancer while helping create Bosom Buddies.

Friends and neighbors said the news has left them shaken. One longtime friend shared, “Without a doubt, the world lost a good one,” while the Ha’Penny Bridge Inn called her “a good friend” and extended condolences.

Mary Ellen's family asks that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Bosom Buddies of Cranford in Mary Ellen (Ewing) O'Neill’s name.

In addition to her two children, Mary Ellen is survived by her mother, Diane Ewing; four siblings, Kathleen (Joe) Staunton, Paul (Kelly) Ewing, Kevin (Megan) Ewing, and Michael (Danielle) Ewing; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul "Bucky" Ewing, her obituary reads.

Click here for Mary Ellen's complete obituary with service details.

