Deadly Pursuit: Names Of Scooter Rider Killed, Pursuing Officer Released By NJ Attorney General

Joseph Acevedo-Rodriguez, who went by "Tuti" died just four days before his 27th birthday, according to his obituary from the Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark.

"Joseph passed away doing what he loved most: riding motorcycles with his friends on the weekends, one of his passions," his obituary reads, making no mention of the police pursuit.

At 12:05 a.m., three people were operating motorized scooters at State Street and High Street in Perth Amboy when Lt. Jose Pais attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, activating his lights and sirens, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Two of the three moped riders continued driving and left the scene, while Acevedo-Rodriguez pulled over to the shoulder of State Street before fleeing the area at a high speed, Platkin said.

Pais continued following the scooter until the vehicles crossed into Woodbridge, at which point Pais made a U-turn and returned to Perth Amboy, Platkin said. Soon after, Woodbridge police responded to a 911 call and found Acevedo-Rodriguez lying in the road about a quarter mile north of State Street with the moped some distance away, Platkin said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Platkin said.

Born in Puerto Rico, Acevedo-Rodriguez enjoyed surfing and longboarding and caring for his dog, Lyra, who was called the "light of his life," according to his obituary.

A longtime member of the police force, Pais was promoted to lieutenant, having previously served as a detective and sergeant.

Visitation for Acevedo-Rodriguez will be held Sunday, July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

