Deadly Fire Risk Prompts Recall Of 100K Mattresses Sold On Amazon

Crayan is recalling about 100,000 of its 10-inch and 12-inch mattresses, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, June 18. The mattresses fail to meet federal open flame flammability standards and pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Crayan is contacting all known buyers directly. No injuries have been reported as of the recall date, according to the CPSC.

The recalled mattresses were sold online only on Amazon between July 2022 and June 2024 for between $100 and $220. They came in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, compressed in a box.

Each mattress has a white quilted top with the brand name "Crayan" printed on the gray side panel. A white label sewn onto the cover includes the size, fiber content, and "WG/P Foundation."

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and contact Crayan for a full refund. To receive the refund, customers must write the word "recalled" in large letters on the white top panel and send a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com to verify that it has been disposed.

The mattresses were manufactured in Japan. They were imported by Foshanshi Liyue Jiaju Youxian Gongsi, doing business as Crayan, of China.

You can learn more by calling Crayan at 779-605-4458.

