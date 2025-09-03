Daylight Saving Time Earlier End Coming: Here's When To 'Fall Back'

Daylight Saving Time in the US ends Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. At 2 a.m. local time, clocks turn back to 1 a.m., which effectively adds an extra hour of sleep and shifts more light to the morning. This year’s end date is a day earlier than last year, which ended on Nov. 3, 2024.

Not every place changes. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time, although the Navajo Nation does.

Since 2007, most of the country has followed a uniform schedule: clocks spring forward on the second Sunday in March and fall back on the first Sunday in November.

The idea is simple: match waking hours with longer summer daylight. A handy reminder — often cited by the Old Farmer’s Almanac — is the phrase many people use to keep it straight: spring forward, fall back.

The concept is older than modern clocks.

Benjamin Franklin joked in 1784 about saving candles by rising earlier, and later proposals by New Zealand’s George Hudson (1895) and Britain’s William Willett (1907) pushed the modern approach.

Germany and Austria-Hungary made the first nationwide switch in 1916 to conserve fuel during World War I.

The United States first used it in 1918, standardized it with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, and extended the current March–November span in 2007.

Debate continues over whether the clock change should end. As of 2025, polling shows a majority of Americans favor stopping the twice-yearly shift, with 54 percent preferring a permanent switch to standard time.

Others would accept permanent Daylight Saving Time, but the least popular option is continuing to change clocks two times each year.

Before bed that Saturday night, consider checking any manual clocks, ovens, and dashboards. Most phones and computers adjust automatically.

