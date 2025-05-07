'Dawson's Creek' Star, NJ Native Assaulted Ex With Cinderblock: Reports

Pitt, a West Orange native, was arrested and arraigned at Kings Supreme Court in Brooklyn on Friday, May 2, charged with two counts of sexual abuse, assault injury with a blunt object and strangulation, Variety reported.

According to the New York Post, Pitt sexually assaulted an ex-girlfriend, striking her with a wooden plank. He later assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a cinderblock, the Post reported. The incidents occurred between April 2020 and October 2021, the Post said.

He has pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bail, TMZ reported.

In a statement, Pitt's attorney denied the charges.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual," Jason Goldman said. "In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed.”

In July 2022, Pitt was charged with assault after he attacked a man multiple times and took his phone, the Daily News reported. Several months later, Pitt was hospitalized after he was accused of throwing items at people from the rooftop of a building, the Daily News said.

