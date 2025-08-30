David Duchovny Debuts New Poetry Book In North Jersey

David Duchovny can now add poet to the list.

Duchovny, who starred as Agent Mulder on the hit sci-fi series "The X-Files," will be signing copies of his new poetry book "About Time" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

in "About Time," Duchovny explores love, the loss of love, parenting, his own parents, alienation, and other emotional quandaries, according to a synopsis.

"Poetry is not useful. And that is exactly why we need it. It reminds us of two important things: our ultimate lack of agency and our inability to say anything plain, our inability to capture what it means to be human with the imperfect tool of words," Duchovny said. "We come face-to-face with our shadow selves, for in the end we will all die and be forgotten, and come away with nothing, nothing in the way of utility anyway, no talking points, no bullet points, no propaganda, no resolutions, no policy, no knowledge. If anything, maybe we remember a few lines . . . something like a pop song from the collective unconscious, something like wisdom."

Duchovny has previously written several novels, a novella and a graphic novel.

