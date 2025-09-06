Davey Johnson Dies, Won ’86 World Series As Mets Manager

The 82-year-old Johnson's death came on Friday, Sept. 5, capping a singular run as both standout second baseman and elite skipper whose Mets tally of 595 wins remains a franchise record. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Born in Orlando, Florida, and raised in Texas, Johnson starred as a slick‑fielding second baseman, winning three Gold Gloves (1969–71) and making four All‑Star teams (1968–70, 1973).

He played for the Orioles (1965–72), Braves (1973–75), Phillies (1977–78), and Cubs (1978), plus two seasons in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. He won World Series rings with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970, and added a third as Mets manager in 1986

.Johnson took over the Mets in 1984 and, true to his bold forecasts, turned them into a juggernaut, winning 108 games and the World Series in ’86 and another NL East title in ’88. He is the winningest manager in Mets history at 595–417.

His managing career also included the Cincinnati Reds (1993–95), Baltimore Orioles (1996–97), Los Angeles Dodgers (1999–2000), and Washington Nationals (2011–13).

He was named Manager of the Year twice — with Baltimore in 1997 and Washington in 2012, when he guided the Nats to the franchise’s first division title since 1981.

A mathematics major at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and early adopter of computer analysis,

Johnson was among the first MLB skippers to build decisions around data — decades before sabermetrics went mainstream — emphasizing on‑base percentage, matchups, and simulations to set his lineups

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.