Dave Portnoy Reveals He's Dating Camryn D'Aloia After Harrowing Boat Rescue

El Prez name-dropped the lucky lady on a recent episode of Barstool's "Drop A Pin' podcast, unpacking all the greatest aspects of Nantucket.

In the episode, Portnoy tells the story of how he was rescued from his boat by the US Coast Guard last summer.

"It was myself and Cam, a girl I'm dating," he said (you can listen to him tell the story here around the 35-minute mark.

Portnoy explained that the yacht had lost power and had no radio, and he was adrift in the harbor. Cam jumped into the water without hesitation to get the harbormaster's help.

Cam was identified by multiple media outlets as Camryn D'Aloia, one of the 1,183 accounts Portnoy follows on Instagram.

Portnoy fans will recognize D'Aloia from their viral moment last year during an NBA game, where they were spotted directly behind commentators. The clip sparked rumors that the two were dating.

Portnoy called the situation "unfortunate" because he was on a date and she didn't want to be filmed, People reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.