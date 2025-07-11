'Daughter Was Murdered, Not Suicidal': Shocking New Lawsuit Filed Over NJ Train Death

Stephen and Dianne Valiante, the parents of Tiffany Valiante, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday, July 10 in Atlantic County Superior Court, nearly 10 years after their daughter was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Galloway Township.

The lawsuit names NJ Transit, its police department, the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, and several unnamed individuals, alleging gross negligence and a failure to investigate the case as a homicide.

“For nearly a decade, our firm has worked closely with the Valiante family,” said attorney Paul D’Amato of the D’Amato Law Firm. “Our legal and forensic team is now seeking court-ordered access to all relevant state evidence so we can finally determine what really happened to Tiffany.”

Tiffany, an openly gay, accomplished student-athlete, was last seen leaving a family graduation party on July 12, 2015. Hours later, she was hit and killed by a train near mile marker 45 — a death that her family says was quickly ruled a suicide.

But her parents never believed that story, and neither do the experts now backing their case.

The lawsuit, filed under New Jersey’s Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights Act, cites new forensic evidence that the Valiante family says proves Tiffany was murdered and her body was placed on the tracks to stage a suicide.

Among the most disturbing findings, according to the suit:

Hate-filled, violent, and anti-lesbian texts sent to Tiffany in the days before her death.

No rape kit, psychological autopsy, or full internal exam was performed.

Her shorts and shoes were found far from her body, and her heart was never examined.

A first responder raised concerns about the “surgical” nature of her dismemberment, inconsistent with a typical blunt-force train impact.

No effort was made to review digital evidence, canvas neighbors, or obtain security footage.

“A BASIC TENET OF DEATH SCENE INVESTIGATION WAS VIOLATED: TREAT THE LOCATION AS A CRIME SCENE UNTIL ASSESSED AND DETERMINED TO BE OTHERWISE,” wrote Dr. Donald Jason, former Atlantic County Chief Medical Examiner, in a 2018 forensic review cited in the suit.

In one of the most haunting statements, forensic pathologist Wayne Ross wrote:

"It is improbable that Tiffany would have been able to jump or dive a distance of 15-20 feet onto a built-up stone railroad grade from a standing position... No footwear and shorts were found at the scene of the impact."

The family’s legal team, which also includes Stephen VanNatten and Alexa D’Amato Barrera, is asking the court to grant access to the NJ Transit train, all state-held physical and digital evidence, and surveillance video. Their pro bono forensic team plans to present its findings to prosecutors when the review is complete.

Valiante’s case drew national attention in 2022 after being featured on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries episode, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45.”

Nearly a decade later, her family says the fight is far from over.

“She didn’t jump,” the lawsuit says. “She was murdered.”

NJ Transit declined to comment on pending litigation.

