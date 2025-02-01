Fair 32°

Dating Gameshow Looking For NJ Contestants Let's Your Ex Play Cupid

A production crew is looking for contestants to join a unique dating show — with a little help from their exes.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Vince Fleming
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The series, called "Ask My Ex," features a contestant speaking with three potential mates — all hidden from view — for the chance to match and go on an extravagant date with one of them.

The twist? The unseen matches won't answer the contestant's questions — their ex will.

Producers say this bold format helps participants "bypass the often awkward 'getting-to-know-you' phase."

Auditions are being held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with producers seeking contestants from Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Those interested can apply by submitting their information to casting@greenleaf.productions by Feb. 28.

The series is scheduled to film in February and March.

