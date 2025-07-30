Dangerous Thunderstorms, Torrential Downpours Set To End Heat Wave In Northeast

Relentless heat and humidity have taken hold across the Northeast, with temperatures soaring well above normal and heat indices expected to eclipse 100 degrees Fahrenheit through Wednesday, July 30, according to the National Weather Service.

The steamy conditions are poised to challenge daily temperature records along the I-95 corridor, leaving millions sweltering from city centers to suburbs.

But change is coming, and it won’t arrive quietly.

As a cold front advances from the Midwest, it will collide with the hot, moisture-laden air across the region, triggering rounds of severe thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and the early morning hours of Thursday, July 31.

Forecasters warn that flash flooding is the primary concern, as torrential downpours could quickly overwhelm drainage systems, reduce visibility, and make roads hazardous for travel, according to AccuWeather.

Damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning strikes are also possible, further elevating risks for residents and commuters.

Even after sunset, the weather will offer little respite. Overnight temperatures in some spots will struggle to dip below the upper 70s, keeping humidity levels high and comfort low.

The risk for heavy rain and flooding will persist as the front continues its march southward later in the week.

However, those eager for relief can look forward to a more noticeable return to pleasant conditions arriving between Friday, August 1, and Sunday, August 3, as cooler and less humid air sweeps into the region.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.