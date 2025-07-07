Dangerous Issue Sparks Recall Of 50K+ Chainsaws Sold At Major Retailers

Positec Tool Corporation is recalling four models of electric saws under the Hyper Tough, Worx, and Portland brand names, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 3. The recall affects about 49,000 saws sold in the US and around 3,000 sold in Canada.

The problem involves a defective main switch that can fail, causing the saws to continue running even after the trigger is released. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers the Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14" Chainsaw at Walmart and on Walmart.com, with manufacture dates between Thursday, October 10, 2024, and Sunday, December 1, 2024. It also includes the Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaw and Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw, sold on Amazon and Worx.com.

Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaws are also part of the recall. They were available at Harbor Freight and on HarborFreight.com.

All four saws were sold between September 2024 and March 2025, priced between $50 and $120. They were manufactured in China and imported by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Positec.

Owners are urged to stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact Positec for a pre-paid shipping label and return box if needed. Once the defective saw is returned, customers will receive a free replacement.

You can learn more about the recall on Worx's website or by calling 888-997-8871.

