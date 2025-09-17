Website Deletes Melania Trump Article, Apologizes To First Lady

The outlet and Trump’s legal team settled the matter in August 2025, according to both sides.

On Monday, Sept. 15, Melania Trump shared the outlet’s apology on X, highlighting an editor’s note that acknowledged the story “did not meet our standards” and had been removed.

The piece, headlined “Melania Trump ‘Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author” published in late July 2025, relied on claims made by author Michael Wolff in an interview.

These claims included that Epstein knew Melania “well,” that she was “very involved in Trump and Epstein’s relationship,” and that a modeling agent with ties to Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump.

In its editor’s note, The Daily Beast wrote: "Upon reflection, we have determined that the article did not meet our standards and has therefore been removed from our platforms.

"In response to a letter from the First Lady’s attorneys, The Daily Beast has also removed a portion of an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast titled ‘Trump’s Epstein Scandal Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ referencing the First Lady. The First Lady points to her best-selling book Melania as the definitive account of her life story. We apologize to the First Lady and our readers.”

The memoir, "MELANIA," released in 2024, became No. 1 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Trump’s attorneys had demanded a retraction, calling the allegations false and defamatory. The Daily Beast also confirmed it removed the referenced portion of the podcast episode “Trump’s Epstein Scandal Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Her legal team has reportedly sent similar demand letters to other outlets and figures.

The first lady's attorneys threatened to sue former first son Hunter Biden for $1 billion over repeating Wolff’s claims.

Her attorney issued a demand letter in August, insisting Biden retract comments suggesting she was introduced to Donald Trump by a modeling agent tied to Epstein, calling the allegation “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory.”

Biden and his lawyers have not publicly responded.

