‘Daddy, Did I Save My Sister?’ Young Philadelphia Plane Crash Survivor Says After Brain Surgery

Andre Howard III Severely Injured In Crash

Andre Howard III was inside a car with his family near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard when the Learjet 55 exploded upon impact after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Friday, Jan. 31.

A piece of debris from the fiery wreckage smashed through the windshield, piercing Andre’s head as he tried to shield his little sister. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent brain surgery for his severe injuries.

When he regained consciousness, he asked his father: “Daddy, did I save my sister?”

Family Seeks Support For Medical Expenses

Andre’s mother, LaShawn Hamiel, has described her son as a "real-life superhero" and said his road to recovery will be long.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the extensive medical expenses, which include surgeries, rehabilitation, and therapy.

Andre’s uncle, Maurice Hamiel, is urging the public to support the family during this difficult time.

“If it pleases you🙏🏽, support and repost,” Maurice wrote. “Any and everything counts towards Andre’s support and recovery. Much appreciation and thanks from his family.”

24 People Injured, One Ground Victim Killed

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed that 24 people were injured in the crash. Four people remained hospitalized Monday, Feb. 3, two in critical condition.

A person inside a car was killed, though authorities have not yet released their identity.

Meanwhile, the NTSB has recovered the plane’s black box and enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS) as part of its ongoing investigation. The agency also released video footage of the crash site, showing burned-out vehicles and the large crater left behind by the explosion.

Learjet 55 Victims Identified

The flight had six people aboard, all of whom were killed, including:

Valentina had been in Philadelphia since August 2024 receiving treatment for myelomeningocele, a severe spinal cord condition, and was being flown home to Mexico when the crash occurred.

How To Help

The GoFundMe for Andre Howard III’s recovery has already raised over $30,000. Those wishing to donate can visit the fundraiser here.

The GoFundMe community has launched verified fundraisers to support victims and their families. Donations will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation, and financial assistance for those affected. Click here to view the full list.

