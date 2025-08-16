Dad Watched In Horror As Driver Who Drank 12 Beers Killed Hearing-Impaired 11-Year-Old Daughter

Jeffrey Alan Glowatski, 65, is accused of drinking 12 beers on Aug. 20, 2024, before striking Roxanne as she played outside her home, according to the criminal complaint. Glowatski began drinking at 2:45 p.m.; after leaving a second bar around 7:15 p.m., he crashed into Roxanne within minutes—his speech reportedly slurred, and he refused sobriety tests. Investigators later obtained a blood sample via search warrant, showing his blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

Roxanne’s father, Anthony Csizmadia, witnessed the crash and rushed to pick her up in her final moments. “Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save her,” reads the family’s GoFundMe. “This horrible person robbed them of her.” She was pronounced dead at the scene, Allegheny County police said.

Glowatski now faces charges of misdemeanor DUI (general impairment), DUI (high rate of alcohol), as well as summary offenses for failing to obey a traffic-control device and careless driving. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24, 2025, according to his court docket.

Roxanne was born with mild to moderate hearing loss and had attended the DePaul School for Hearing and Speech. She was looking forward to starting sixth grade at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, where she had dreamed of cheerleading and playing soccer. “Her vibrant personality and beautiful smile made a lasting impression on all of us,” said WPSD leadership.

Neighbors continue to mourn Roxanne as a “bright, sweet-hearted little girl full of energy” whose smile lit up every room, as told by Payton Hursh, a former summer camp coach. A growing memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, candles, and handwritten notes marks the spot where she died—an emblem of the community’s grief and anger over reckless speeding on their streets

Roxanne’s obituary conveys her joyful spirit: she loved drawing, walking on the beach, slime, playing with her sister, ice cream and popsicles. She was known for her sense of humor and “happy‑go‑lucky” nature.

Harrison Township is about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.