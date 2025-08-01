Dad, Police Officer Caught Secretly Filming Minors At YMCA: DA

Mark Mackrell, 52, of Coatesville, was arrested on Thursday, July 31, and charged with Photographing a Sexual Act, Stalking, and Unlawful Contact with Minors after detectives said he was caught filming underage girls at the Brandywine YMCA in East Goshen Township on Tuesday, July 22, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office .

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The incident came to light the following morning, when a mother reported that her 14-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old friend believed they had been videotaped at the pool, police wrote in the affidavit. When confronted, Mackrell allegedly denied taking photos and refused to identify himself, instead flashing a silver badge and claiming to be a police officer. Investigators later identified him as a part-time officer with the Millbourne Borough Police Department in Delaware County and a youth monitor at Abraxas Academy, a juvenile treatment facility.

Mackrell is a father and Brookhaven native who studied at the Delaware County Community College Police Academy, attended St. James Catholic High School in Chester, and was visiting Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida — a popular family vacation destination — on July 4, according to his social media.

During a voluntary interview, Mackrell initially denied taking any videos but allowed police to review his deleted files, where investigators said they found multiple zoomed-in photos and videos of juvenile females, including close-ups of their buttocks and genitals. In one clip, detectives said Mackrell’s voice could be heard saying, “Come you can do it, there you go,” while filming. Other recovered footage allegedly included him making sexually explicit remarks such as, “I’d fuck the shit out of that,” according to the affidavit.

Mackrell admitted to sharing some of the videos via Snapchat, detectives said. Further analysis of his device uncovered additional images dating back to July 2024, depicting at least 11 different juveniles, with the youngest appearing to be around 8 years old.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

“This is a deeply disturbing case,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in approving the charges. “If you have concerns about the safety of a child, say something.”

Mackrell was released after posting $100,000 bail. First Assistant District Attorney Erin O’Brien has been assigned to prosecute the case. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department at 610-692-9600.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.