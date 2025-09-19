d4vd's Tour, Album Halted After Missing Teen Found Dead In Nyc-born Singer's Tesla: Report

Interscope Records has suspended the Friday, Sept. 19, release of d4vd's album "Withered Deluxe: Marcescence," KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles reported, citing TMZ. The body of Celeste Rivas was found in the front trunk of a 2023 Tesla Model Y registered to the R&B singer on Monday, Sept. 8.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The car had been impounded and towed to a Hollywood yard when Rivas was found dead.

According to TMZ, the last three US shows of d4vd's "Withered" tour have been canceled. It's unclear if he'll perform on the European leg of his tour, which is scheduled to begin in Oslo on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Burke, 20, held a concert in Minneapolis on the night when news first broke that a body was found in his Tesla. He canceled his show in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 17, when Rivas' body was identified.

Rivas' body was discovered one day after what would have been her 15th birthday. Her remains were "severely decomposed" and had been "inside the vehicle for an extended period of time," Rolling Stone reported.

Rivas was reported missing in Riverside County, California, in April 2024. She was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighed 71 pounds, and had wavy black hair, along with a tattoo on her right index finger that read "Shhh..."

According to TMZ, d4vd has a matching "Shhh..." tattoo on his right index finger. A song has surfaced online that's claimed to be an unreleased track of d4vd's titled "Celest_demo unfin," in which he purportedly sings romantically about someone named Celeste.

A search warrant was executed on September 17 at a Hollywood Hills home where Burke was reportedly staying.

"Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days," an LAPD spokesperson told KTLA. "This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads."

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Wasserman "have paused all promotional activities related to d4vd out of respect of the seriousness of [the] situation and the ongoing investigation," according to TMZ.

Burke, who grew up in Queens before moving to Houston, has more than 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He's known for the hits "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide."

No arrests have been made and it's unclear if Burke is cooperating with investigators.

