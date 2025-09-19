Cyndi Lauper’s Former Home, Where She Wrote Award-Winning Hits, Lists for $1.4M

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on Saddle Hill Road, surrounded by landscaped hills, according to Zillow. It was listed for sale last month for $1.4 million.

Fashion house Nine West co-founder Vince Camuto built the home in 1975. Lauper owned the 3,885-square-foot property from 1986 until 2017, living there with her husband, actor David Thornton, and their son.

A guest house on the 1.5-acre lot is where the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer recorded five albums and a Tony Award-winning musical, according to CT Insider.

Inside, every corner feels like the French countryside. Interiors were curated by Howard Kaplan, founder of French Country design. Hand-stenciled walls, antique doors and tiles from England and France, and etched glass doors salvaged from a Parisian salon add Old World charm. Even the front door came from an English manor in the Lake District.

The property also features a cedar Mansard roof, extensive stonework, multiple seating areas overlooking a pond and waterfall, and an in-ground pool.

The guest house includes an open-concept layout, a stone fireplace, a full kitchen, and a bath. It once served as Lauper’s creative studio and remains primed for inspiration.

From encaustic tiles in the master bath dating back to early 1900s England to French fixtures from the 19th century, the house is steeped in heritage and artistry. More than a residence, it’s a legacy waiting for its next chapter.

