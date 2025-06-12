Major Food Distributor Hit With Cyberattack, Causing Shortages At Grocery Stores, Pharmacies

The attack has not only affected the availability of essential food items but has also caused delays in prescription medications.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), which supplies a vast array of products to tens of thousands of retailers, including Whole Foods, confirmed the incident on Monday, June 9.

The company reported that it took several of its systems offline in response to the attack last week.

UNFI is collaborating with a cybersecurity firm to establish a workaround, according to a report in Supermarket News.

The ongoing investigation by the FBI is aimed at uncovering the details of the breach and mitigating its impact.

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, UNFI plays a crucial role in maintaining the flow of goods to stores nationwide, and the effects of this disruption are being felt by consumers across the country.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.