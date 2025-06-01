CVS Closing Hundreds Of Stores Across US

The company — the world’s second-largest healthcare provider — announced the move to stockholders late last week as part of an enterprise-wide restructuring plan.

The goal, CVS says, is to simplify the organization, improve efficiency, and generate more than $500 million in cost savings in 2025.

CVS has not yet released which stores will be affected or when closures will take place.

The company currently operates around 9,100 stores across the US.

Founded in 1963 in Lowell, Massachusetts, CVS is now headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.