Overcast 38°

SHARE

CT Woman, 40, Killed In Route 287 Chain Reaction Crash: Police

A 40-year-old Connecticut woman died in a crash Thursday evening, Jan. 16 on Route 287 in New Jersey, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A Freightliner tractor-trailer, Honda Civic, Audi S5, and Ford F350 were heading north when he Freightliner struck the back of the Honda at approximately 5:40 p.m. near milepost 66.3 in Mahwah, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

What resulted was a chain-reaction crash involving the Audi and the Ford. As a result, the driver of the Honda, Lauren Kopko, of Stratford, CT, died. The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported. 

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE