CT Rep's Son Arrested In Underage Girl's Disappearance, Dad 'Disappointed'

Christopher M. Aniskovich, 22, of Clinton — who appears to have welcomed a baby girl in February — is accused of picking the teen up outside her home Saturday night, June 21, said police in West Haven, where the girl was from.

Her mother called the police right away, sparking a search that stretched across state lines, according to WSFB.

An email to West Haven police for more information was not immediately returned.

When officers phoned Aniskovich, he claimed he was in Florida and had no idea where the girl was. The number showed a Florida area code, but investigators say it was a “spoof” meant to throw them off. Detectives later traced social-media messages and phone records that pointed to New York City, the news report said.

With help from the NYPD, friends found the girl in Brooklyn and drove her back to Connecticut.

Aniskovich was charged with first-degree custodial interference and interfering with an officer, West Haven police said.

Aniskovich's father, Rep. Chris Aniskovich, a Republican representing Clinton, Westbrook, and Killingworth, released a statement about the arrest.

This is a sad and upsetting day. I am disappointed in Christopher’s actions, but he understands that he must now be held accountable for them. Out of respect for the people involved and the process, I will have no further comment.

A judge set Christopher Aniskovich's bond at $10,000, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.