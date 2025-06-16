CT Mom Killed During 'Long-Awaited' Trip To Ireland

Allison Eichner, a U.S. citizen from Connecticut, died Wednesday, June 11, in a one-vehicle crash in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A police report indicates that a 66-year-old driver struck Eichner, a pedestrian, just before 12:30 p.m. Eichner was rushed to the hospital, where she died, and the driver was later charged with causing death by careless driving.

Eichner was on a "long-awaited, special trip to Ireland to explore her heritage" at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for her husband, Daniel Eichner, and two sons, Sean and Joey. “What was meant to be a time of joy and exploration ended far too soon in an unimaginable tragedy.”

Loved ones described Allison as beautiful person inside and out "with a kindness and generosity that radiated through everything she did." They said she was a devoted wife to Dan and loving mother to her children.

“She had a gift for making everyone around her feel seen, loved, and truly cared for,” the campaign reads.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised $60,000 to support the family with funeral costs and ongoing needs. Click here to view the campaign.

