'Crystal Clear': NJ Town Pool Employees Stole Chemicals To Run Secret Side Hustle, Cops Say

The employees — John T. Schwartz, 61, Frank N. Flanagan, 32, Joseph Ferrara, 27, and Megan R. Wofsy-Flanagan, 31, all of Secaucus — were charged following a three-month investigation into their company, Crystal Clear Pool and Spa Management, according to the Secaucus Police Department.

Detectives said the four used their positions with the Secaucus Recreation Department to steal pool chemicals from the Secaucus Town Pool on Koelle Boulevard, then used those chemicals to service private clients — charging those clients while still being paid by the town.

“Thefts sometimes occurred on a daily basis when these individuals were both on the clock and off the clock of the Town’s payroll,” police said.

The suspects allegedly used town vehicles, worked side jobs while clocked in, and coordinated with non-town employees to carry out the thefts.

Crystal Clear Pool and Spa Management billed both students and the Town of Secaucus for lifeguard certifications taught at the Secaucus Recreation Center, even though the town was also paying instructors like Wofsy-Flanagan, authorities said. The company reportedly never paid a rental fee to use the town facility, despite profiting from the classes, police said.

On Tuesday, June 10, all four suspects were arrested with help from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Special Investigations Unit, police said.

Court-authorized searches were conducted at 20 Centre Ave. ,1200 Koelle Blvd., private residences, and vehicles, where “relative evidence was recovered,” police said.

Each of the four were charged with:

theft (2C:20-3a)

conspiracy to commit theft

theft of service

Flanagan, Wofsy-Flanagan, and Ferrara were additionally charged with burglary, police said.

They were all released pending a court appearance, police said.

“It is unfortunate that the public’s trust has been violated,” said Chief Dennis Miller said. "However the Secaucus Police Department will attempt to restore that trust by holding the individuals involved accountable.”

“We have taken swift action and can ensure the public that any violation of their trust by a town employee, or anyone else, will not be tolerated," Town Administrator Gary Jeffas said.

The investigation is ongoing. Tips can be submitted to the Secaucus Police Department at (201) 330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucusnjpolice.gov, or sent anonymously through www.secaucuspolice.org.

