Cruel Newark Breeder Posted Videos Of Dogs Killing Hawk, Antagonizing Cat: AG

Ibn Lloyd was charged with violating the endangered and non-game species act and multiple counts of animal cruelty, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Lloyd was also found to be running a drug trafficking ring, Platkin said

Last December, a Facebook account "SuccaFree Choppa" shared of a video of a juvenile red-tailed hawk being attacked by two pit bull type-dogs in a fenced-in enclosure in the 400 block of South 6th Street in Newark. The dogs can be seen attempting to bite the hawk while Lloyd encourages them to kill it, Platkin said.

Video below (warning: viewer discretion is heavily advised).

At one point, the hawk’s talons grab onto one of the dog’s faces, after which the dog yelps loudly, and there appears to be blood on the hawk’s feathers, Platkin said. A text caption superimposed on the video said: “Prey Drive,” and the description of the video by the account holder said: “American Bully’s with ‘prey drive’…,” which is a term used to describe the inclination of carnivorous animals such as dogs to find, pursue, chase, and capture prey, Platkin said.

The same video was also posted to an Instagram account belonging to the Username “succafree_choppa” and to the YouTube channel “@succafreeworld” on the same date, Platkin said.

While Lloyd initially said the hawk was killed, he then changed his story after numerous posters warned him he was engaging in potential criminal activity, Platkin said.

Weeks later, another video posted to the account showing several pit bull-type dogs pursuing something under a red roll-off dumpster with a voice heard in the background suggesting they were trying to find a cat and encouraging the dogs to get it, Platkin said. A video of the same dogs carrying around what appears to be a dead cat was posted to the Instagram account belonging to “succafree_choppa,” also with a text caption of “Prey Drive” superimposed over the video, Platkin said.

Law enforcement were also investigating Lloyd's home for drug trafficking, Platkin said. A search warrant executed on multiple properties and a car led to the recovery of crack cocaine, bulk packaging material, Naxolone strips and other drug paraphernalia, Platkin said.

Lloyd was also found to be in possession of numerous handguns and magazines, Platkin said.

Six co-defendants include: Aniyah Arrington, 24, Kenneth Benbow, 64, Jose Thornton, 49, Darrell Bullock, 67, Darryl Mitchell, 57, and Terrance Herring, 32, all of Newark, and Cornelius Utley, 48, of Bloomfield – were also charged with various drug offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.