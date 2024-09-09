Crews Battle 150-Acre Wildfire Across Ocean County (Developing)

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire was burning near Fishers Pit, a sand and gravel pit in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township. The NJFFS first posted on Twitter about the wildfire at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had been 20 percent contained to 150 acres, after spreading near Northern Boulevard in the Barnegat Pines neighborhood of Berkeley.

"When firefighters arrived on scene initial attack efforts were unsuccessful due to erratic fire behavior," NJFFS said in a Facebook post. "Crews are currently prepping and strengthening fire lines and are using a backfire and burnout operation to contain the fire."

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office was one of many agencies responding to the scene that was also near Beachwood. Aerial photos posted by the sheriff's office showed large stacks of smoke in the air above the woods.

While the fire was zero percent contained as of an NJFFS update at 10:10 p.m., no buildings were threatened. There were also no road closures as of press time.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

