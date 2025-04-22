Creep Peeped On Kids In NJ Walmart Bathroom: Cops

Officers responded to the Walmart at 174 Passaic St. in Garfield on Saturday, April 19, after receiving a report of a man allegedly peering under bathroom stalls at juveniles, according to Capt. Mario X. Pozo of the Garfield Police Department.

The suspect fled the store in a navy blue vehicle, according to a caller. Officers Cody Doud and Benjamin Marceca soon spotted a car matching the description on Passaic Street and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Rocco Persico, 42, of Elmwood Park, admitted to recently being inside the store and using the restroom, police said. Persico told officers he left after being confronted by customers and employees who accused him of inappropriate behavior in the restroom.

Police interviewed Walmart staff and the juvenile victim. According to the report, the juvenile heard other kids saying someone was watching them while they were in the bathroom. While in a stall, the victim then observed a man in the next stall peering underneath while the victim’s genitals were exposed, police said.

The juvenile confronted the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store, according to police. Witnesses and Walmart staff followed the individual to his vehicle and identified him as Persico, who was then detained.

Persico was arrested and charged with Invasion of Privacy (2C:14-9A) and Endangering the Welfare of Children (2C:24-4A), police said. He was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he is being held pending a court appearance.

