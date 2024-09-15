BMW Driver Who Caused Wrong-Way Route 4 Crash Found With Cocaine, Stolen Plates: Prosecutor

Emelio S. Lutchmansingh was heading east in the westbound lanes, in a 2004 BMW M3, when he struck a 2020 Jeep Compass head-on at River Road around 11:15 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Lutchmansingh fled the scene but was arrested nearby on foot, the prosecutor said. Meanwhile, responding officers found five occupants of the Jeep Compass, all of whom were hospitalized with various injuries, including two people with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that the license plates displayed on the BMW were previously reported stolen, and cocaine was found in the BMW. It was subsequently determined that two of the Jeep’s occupants suffered serious injuries and have been hospitalized.

Lutchmansingh was charged with third-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree possession of drugs, and third-degree motor vehicle alteration, fourth-degree resisting arrest, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, and three counts of the disorderly person's offense of assault by auto, as well as related motor vehicle offenses.

Lutchmansingh remains hospitalized and in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office pending a first appearance.

Due to the potential severe injuries of the Jeep’s occupants and the nature of the collision itself, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit. Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and a joint investigation was initiated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.