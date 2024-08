As of 11 a.m., the following incidents were reported:

Crash on Route 20 north at 18th Avenue in Paterson, two right lanes closed

Truck fire on Route 287 express, southbound lanes, north of Route 206 in Bridgewater

Overturned tractor-trailer on the NJ Turnpike's western spur northbound, on the exit ramp of Interchange 15W

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.