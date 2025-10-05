Fair 66°

Crash Investigation Shuts Route 80 In Elmwood Park

A stretch of Route 80 was closed for a crash investigation early Sunday, Oct. 5.

Traffic along Route 80 amid a crash investigation Sunday, Oct.5.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The initial incident happened around 5:50 a.m. near exit 60.

As of 8:10 a.m., all westbound lanes were closed east of Exit 61.

