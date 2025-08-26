Cracker Barrel Responds To 'Woke' Rebrand Criticism: 'We Could've Done A Better Job'

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain posted a message titled "Our Promise To You" on its website on Monday, Aug. 25. The note comes after prominent right-wing figures, including Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, blasted Cracker Barrel's new branding as "woke."

Cracker Barrel thanked fans for their passion, pledging that the company's values haven't changed since its first store opened in 1969.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the company wrote. "We're truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

Change.org says there have been more than 20 petitions created to "stop the modernization" of Cracker Barrel. Many signers have pledged to boycott the chain if the redesign goes forward.

In its statement, Cracker Barrel emphasized that it will keep some of its signature touches like rocking chairs on the porch, peg games at tables, and Uncle Herschel, the mascot whose image was removed from the company's new logo.

"We love seeing how much you care about our 'old timer,'" Cracker Barrel said. "We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He's not going anywhere — he's family."

The updates follow months of criticism from some customers who say recent remodels stripped away the country charm that made Cracker Barrel popular. Lighter paint, fewer antiques, and menu cuts have left some diners complaining that the restaurant now feels like other casual dining chains.

President Donald Trump blasted the changes in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump posted. "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

Many Instagram commenters were still upset about Cracker Barrel's rebranding.

"We don't want remodeled stores," one person commented. "We want the old rustic floors that creek [sic] as you step on them. We want to step into a restaurant that looks like it's lit by oil lamps. We don't want bright LED lit stores with modern art. I want to see rusty farm equipment all over the walls. I want it to look like the back of an old southern farmhouse."

"Stop spitting in our faces and telling us it's sweet tea," wrote Rogan O’Handley, a conservative commentator known online as "DC_Draino." "Bring back the old logo."

Cracker Barrel said, despite the backlash over the rebrand, it remains focused on the meals that its fans love.

"We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours," the company said. "That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart. We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won't always get everything right the first time, but we'll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees."

Cracker Barrel has more than 660 locations nationwide, including dozens in the Northeast.

