Cracker Barrel CEO Breaks Silence On Controversial Logo Change Attempt

CEO Julie Felss Masino addressed the controversy publicly at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 22, The Wall Street Journal reported. Her comments came nearly two months after the Tennessee-based company abandoned its plans to use a redesigned logo without its Uncle Herschel mascot.

Masino, a former Starbucks and Taco Bell executive, said the short-lived logo change was about visibility, not ideology.

"Part of this transformation is setting up success for the long term," she said.

Masino also said Cracker Barrel dropped its familiar image of a man in overalls leaning against a barrel to make the company's name easier to read on highway billboards.

Right-wing influencers and fans loudly criticized the change, making the chain one of the most recent companies targeted by the "anti-woke" movement. President Donald Trump even bashed the roadside restaurant staple on social media, telling the company to "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

Critics also denounced the planned location remodels that featured lighter colors and fewer antiques, which fans said stripped away the brand's country charm. Cracker Barrel scrapped the restaurant makeovers about two weeks after abandoning the redesigned logo.

Shares in Cracker Barrel have fallen about 34% since the start of 2025, including nearly 50% from their yearly high in mid-July. In early October, the company ended its partnership with marketing firm Prophet, which advised the chain on the rebranding.

Cracker Barrel has more than 650 restaurants, employing about 70,000 workers nationwide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.