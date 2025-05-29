Covid-19: Here Are Symptoms Of New Variant Sparking China Surge Now Surfacing In US

Cases of the NB.1.8.1 variant have shown up in US airport screenings, but there have not been enough for it to appear on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracker of COVID variants.

NB.1.8.1 is now considered a “variant under monitoring,” with current vaccines expected to remain effective in protecting against serious illness, according to the World Health Organization.

It has drawn attention for its rising global presence, with 22 countries now reporting its presence, but does not appear to be more dangerous than other variants in circulation, according to the WHO.

"Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation," the WHO said.

Symptoms reported are also similar to other strains. They are:

Dry cough

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Chills

One of the telltale signs of the original SARS-CoV-2 strain — a fever — is seen far less frequently in COVID variants.

