Courtroom Cameo? Casting Call Seeks Stenographer For Brooklyn TV Series

A Brooklyn-based TV production is looking for a real-life court stenographer to step into the spotlight.

Waldron Casting announced Tuesday, Oct. 28, that it is seeking an experienced stenographer with their own machine for paid background work on the upcoming series "Starcams!"

The role will film in Brooklyn on Monday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 4, with applicants required to be available both days.

While it’s a background part, the gig could bring a dash of Hollywood glamor to the everyday courtroom grind.

Interested stenographers can find more details and apply through the Waldron Casting website.

